TV Singing Reality Competition Winner Reveals Engagement

A reality show winner is engaged.

Singer Jesy Nelson revealed on Friday on Instagram that she just “got engaged to my best friend,” Zion Foster.

Nelson won The X Factor U.K. in December 2011 with Little Mix, also comprised of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall. She left the group in 2020 to focus more on her mental health, later releasing her own music. In November 2022, Nelson began dating Foster, a rapper, and the couple announced in January that they were expecting twins. Their twin daughters were born prematurely at 31 weeks and five days in May and were finally brought home from the neonatal unit the following month.

Plenty of fans and famous friends congratulated the happy couple, including Grammy winner KAMILLE, who wrote, “Congratssssss!!!” with two heart-eyed emojis and one red heart. Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden shared, “Congratulations darling” alongside a heart-eyed emoji, while British TikToker said, “Congratulations my love” with a red heart. Also sharing the love include Capital, influencer Safiyya Vorajee, English singer-songwriter Ella Henderson, British singer-songwriter Sinéad Harnett, and Apple Music, among many others.

Meanwhile, Nelson and Foster have been plenty busy, and not just because of music and babies. In May, they announced that they’re working on a new Prime Video series with director Demi Doyle and production company Navybee. “Letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words,” Nelson wrote. “We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate to becoming a first time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story.”

“I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through,” she continued. “I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life… Coming to Prime Video.”

Jesy Nelson has not been shy about showing off her relationship with Zion Foster on Instagram, and now their daughters. And now they’re finally preparing to walk down the aisle in the near future.