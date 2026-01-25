TV/Radio Host Gets Engaged While Vacationing in Australia

A radio/TV host is walking down the aisle.

Capital’s Kemi Rodgers is engaged after a trip to Australia.

The English radio presenter took to Instagram on Dec. 20 to share, “I said yes.” She posted a series of photos of her and her fiancé, Thomas Hannett, Down Under, showing off the shiny new rock. When she returned from vacation, she spilled the beans on Capital, saying she “tried so hard” to hide her beau “for such a long time.” She added that she “wasn’t expecting” the proposal at all.

Plenty of Rodgers’ Capital colleagues took to the comments of the post, including the official Capital account, which simply commented, “OMG” with a loudly crying face emoji and red heart emoji. Weekday host Will Manning wrote, “go on guys” with three heart eyes emojis. “congratulations you beauts” along with a red heart. Capital Breakfast host Jordan North said, “OMG!! Congratulations guys” with two red hearts, while host Tom Watts expressed, “ahhhhh yesssss!!!” with three heart eyes emojis. “LOOOVE! Congrats you pair of total beauts” with a red heart emoji.

Rodgers is a host on Capital FM in the UK on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and has been part of the Capital family since 2019. Since 2024, she’s been co-hosting I’m a Celebrity: Unpacked, which is a companion series to I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, alongside former Extra Camp host Joel Dommett. She’s also appeared on Big Brother: Late a& Live and Morning Live.

Kemi Rodgers has mostly kept her relationship off social media, hence why she explained on the show that she tried to hide it for as long as she could. Since announcing the engagement, she’s been sharing a bit more of Hannett on Instagram, including a date night staying in and doing a DJ set while drinking wine and having a tiny dance party.

Even though Rodgers pointed out how her January will be “depressing” since her December was so busy, at least she’s able to focus on wedding planning. And she seems to be pretty busy with Capital as well, where she’s been getting at least 2.8 million listeners every week, according to one of her posts in October. While her January probably hasn’t been as memorable as December, things are only going to get better for her from here on out as she enters this new chapter.