TV Host, 62, Weds Entrepreneur, 34, in Essex Ceremony

Nick Knowles and his fiancée Katie Dadzie are officially married!

Two years after the DIY SOS presenter, 62, dropped to one knee and popped the question to his new bride, 34, the couple tied the knot in a lavish six-figure ceremony at Braxted Park, Essex, on Saturday, June 7.

“When you marry your soulmate,” Dadzie, a social media influencer and entrepreneur, captioned a gallery of photos and videos from their big day. In the post, the newlyweds could be seen embracing on the dance floor and cutting their wedding cake, with other images showing them posing for a few snaps with their guests, who included several of Knowles’ Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, per the Daily Mail.

Knowles and Dadzie spared no expense when it came to celebrating their love, with sources telling The Sun that the couple’s wedding cost a whopping six figures. At the time, the source also teased that Dadzie’s “dress is beautiful and is going to blow people away,” the bride forgoing a traditional white gown for a blue floral-patterned gown. Knowles, meanwhile, wore a pink suit jacket.

News of their nuptials was met with plenty of congratulations for the couple, with one person commenting on the bride’s post, “Congratulations to you both, wishing you many years of happiness together.” Somebody else wrote, “So much happiness ..congratulations.”

The newlyweds first met through their children, and while Dadzie told The Sun she “actually didn’t like him very much” at first, they later realized that they had “a lot in common.” They eventually sparked romance and began dating in 2021, though their relationship has faced plenty of criticism over their 27-year age difference, with Dadzie being labeled a “gold digger.”

“I think at the start, it was probably more irritating, especially for my family. But now those comments kind of just pass over me because we both know it’s not true,” Dadzie told the Daily Mail earlier this year. “Nick works hard, he has what he has. I work hard, I have what I have and then we buy each other stuff. We’re both really comfortable with where we are with that and you will always get it because there’s an age gap.”

Two years after the couple began dating, Knowles dropped to one knee and popped the question in July 2023. Dadzie shared news of their New Orleans engagement on social media at the time with a close-up photo of the Haribo sweet ring Knowles proposed to her with as a placeholder for an actual ring.