Tristan Thompson Reportedly ‘Flirting’ With Women During NBA All-Star Weekend

Cheating allegations against Khloé Kardashian’s baby daddy keep on coming.

Basketball player Tristan Thompson reportedly had an inappropriate encounter with two women during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player, who cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter True — was reportedly spotted getting cozy with models Jasmine Rose and Maya Nova James in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, Us Weekly reports.

“Two girls were hanging out with Tristan and his crew, some other basketball players and Canadian friends, at Avenue in L.A. during All-Star Weekend. The girls were at his table and Tristan was paying more attention to one of them, but he wasn’t all over her,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “These girls are models and were in a fashion show for Angel Brinks that weekend and are shooting a show with her.”

Another source revealed the group then “went to a hookah bar on 3rd called Lavoo Lounge. It was the group of guys and the two girls. Tristan wasn’t kissing on the girls, but he had his arms around and on the one that looks more like Khloé, Jasmine. Tristan was flirting with her and didn’t look or act like someone who had a pregnant girlfriend. The flirting and body language were definitely inappropriate for someone in a serious relationship expecting a baby.”

It has only been one week since Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child together. Their daughter, True, was born in the midst of controversy, as just two days before Thompson had been outed for cheating on Kardashian.

Video from a club in New York City showed Thompson getting friendly with another girl, and later, more footage emerged showing them returning to Thompson’s hotel together.

The 27-year-old has yet to address the cheating scandals directly, nor has Kardashian or an of her family. The new parents have put up a united front in celebrating the birth of their daughter, but sources close to them say they’re mainly keeping their distance from one another.

But it seems that for now, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member is sticking it out in Cleveland. She’s reportedly living in Thompson’s home on Lake Erie with True while Thompson stays at a downtown apartment, with a source telling PEOPLE that Thompson comes and goes to spend time with True and that Kardashian has very little to do with Thompson.

Thompson has yet to make an appearance on social media, although he did delete his latest Instagram post that was the subject of many a troll’s ill wishes.