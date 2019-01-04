Tristan Thompson Leaves Flirty Comment on Khloe Kardashian’s Kissy-Faced Instagram

Tristan Thompson is feeling lovey dovey over girlfriend Khloé Kardashian in 2019.

The Cleveland Cavaliers NBA player left a sweet comment on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s Instagram on Thursday. In Kardashian’s black and white selfie, she purses her lips and gives the camera a sultry look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Be the reason why someone smiles today,” she captioned her post.

“You’re my reason,” older sister Kourtney sweetly commented, to which Thompson replied, “@kourtneykardash can she both be our reason?”

It wasn’t even the first time Thompson gushed over her this year. In another black and white photo Kardshian posted on New Year’s Day, Thompson commented a few red hearts and kissy face emojis along with, “True’s mommy fine as hell.”

The two shared a sweet kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve after hosting a bash in Cleveland, Ohio. Kardashian shared a video of the two of them sharing a smooch on her Snapchat Story.

“God bless, everybody,” Thompson said. “Be safe. Don’t drink and drive.”

It wasn’t always coming up roses for the couple, however. 2018 was a rocky year for them that found Kardashian welcoming their daughter True just days after Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian at multiple points throughout her pregnancy.

Kardashiandetailed her “highest highs” and “lowest lows” in a 2018 year-end recap post on Instagram.

“2018 was a roller coaster of emotions. My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high,” she wrote. “This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again.”

“Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being in a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!” she wrote. “Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do.”

“True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing — my greatest gift!!!” she explained. “There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!”

“Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!” Kardashian added.