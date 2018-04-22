Tristan Thompson Leaves Cleveland One Week After Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth

Tristan Thompson left Cleveland on Thursday, only seven days after Khloe Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

Thompson hopped on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ team plane, heading to Indiana for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, according to a report by E! News. The outlet published a picture of the athlete grinning as he headed for the plane.

It has only been one week since Khloe Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child together. Their daughter, True, was born in the midst of controversy, as just two days before Thompson had been outed for cheating on Kardashian. Video from a club in New York City showed Thompson getting friendly with another girl, and later, more footage emerged showing them returning to Thompson’s hotel together.

Since then, another scandal has emerged, dating all the way back to October. Security cameras captured Thompson and a group of women getting up close and personal as Kardashian remained at home, newly pregnant.

Thompson may not even get any playing time in Sunday night’s game against Indiana. He was benched for the duration of Wednesday night’s game, and Kardashian fans wasted no time in mocking his skills as an athlete after he was caught stepping out on Khloe.

The 27-year-old has yet to address the cheating scandals directly, nor has Kardashian or an of her family. The new parents have put up a united front in celebrating the birth of their daughter, but sources close to them say they’re mainly keeping their distance from one another.

“Khloe and Tristan don’t have much to do with each other. She’s very angry with him and rightfully so,” a source told E! News. “At the same time, she does want her daughter to spend time with her dad. So, she isn’t denying him that chance. But, she is cold with Tristan and keeping contact to a minimum. Tristan doesn’t think Khloe will ever forgive him, but that’s yet to be determined.”

However, another insider said that Kardashian still hopes to make things work, both her for sake and the sake of her infant daughter.

“Khloe wants True to have a father and very much still loves Tristan… Khloe really wants to try and forgive him, and make it work, but doesn’t know how she will be able to do that.”

Multiple reports in the last week have claimed that Khloe is anxiously awaiting medical clearance to take True back to Los Angeles with her permanently. However, for now, both of them must remain in Cleveland as they recover from an arduous childbirth.