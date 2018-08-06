Tristan Thompson Sends Khloe Kardashian Surprise Gifts Amid Reports He’s ‘Stepping Up’

Tristan Thompson is still on Khloe Kardashian‘s good side this weekend after getting her surprise gifts to come home to.

Kardashian shared a video on Instagram showing herself arriving home to find silver “G” and “A” balloons, along with an adorably tiny cake with her image on it. The cake also had Kardashian’s Good American brand name on it.

“I just got home and look, these are all from Tristan,” Kardashian, 34, said in the clip, reports Entertainment Tonight. “Good American balloons and my cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The fashion designer arrived back in Los Angeles Saturday after a trip to Seattle to promote her new Good American line. In addition to the cake and balloons, Kardashian had her three-month-old daughter True Thompson waiting for her.

The surprise gifts from Thompson came after reports that the basketball player has “really stepped up” since Kardashian moved back to Los Angeles.

“Tristan is still in L.A. and has really stepped up,” a source told PEOPLE last week. “He keeps showing a lot of commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family.”

The source said the couple is still in therapy though, as Thompson finally realized how important it is for Kardashian after his cheating scandal.

“Tristan initially resisted therapy, but has realized how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé,” the source continued. “He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.”

Two days before True was born in April, photos and videos appearing to show Thompson with other women in October surfaced. At the time, Kardashian was already pregnant with True.

Despite the scandal, the couple stayed together and Thompson has been committed to helping Kardashian raise True. While Kardashian was on her business trip, Thompson stayed in Los Angeles for quality time with his daughter.

On July 29, Kardashian confirmed Thompson was taking care of True in a scathing message to mommy shamers who criticized her for going to a charity event without True.

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization,” Kardashian wrote. “But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?”

The cheating scandal was also a difficult time for the rest of the Kardashian family, but sister Kim Kardashian said they are supporting Kardashian’s decision to stay with him.

“It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world,” Kim told Ryan Seacrest. “I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby and, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we’ll support that.”

New episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images