Travis Scott Leaves Instagram After Kylie Jenner Accuses Him of Cheating

Travis Scott is off of Instagram, and it presumably happened because of the latest Kardashian family scandal.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper’s Instagram account, @travisscott, is officially deactivated. This comes just days after his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, allegedly accused him of cheating while he was on break from his tour.

Scott, also known for his songs “Antidote” and “Goosebumps,” paused his tour to travel to Los Angeles on Wednesday. Reports say that while he was visiting Jenner and their daughter Stormi, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member discovered now sort of “evidence” on his phone that shown infidelity.

The presumed conversation about the accusations flooded over to Scott’s Instagram account, presumably lead to his exit from the social media platform.

Despite the alleged argument, TMZ now reports that the 21-year-old cosmetics mogul is making up with Scott.

“Kylie Jenner isn’t going to make any drastic decisions to blow up her family — at least not yet — and she’s willing to try and work things out with Travis Scott,” TMZ reported on Saturday morning. “Our sources say Travis stayed at Kylie’s home Wednesday and Thursday, and the couple tried working things out. We’re told Kylie was extremely pissed at him, but she’s trying to keep her emotions in check … in no small part for the sake of their daughter.”

Scott has denied the allegations through a statement his representative sent to Entertainment Tonight.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat,” Scott’s representative said. “He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it fucking sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 28, 2019

Scott himself also downplayed the issue in a tweet about canceling his Thursday night concert in Buffalo, New York, which was supposedly due to his fight with Jenner. He followed his rep’s “under the weather” excuse and said that tickets would be honored at a new date.

“Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it f—ing sucks!” he wrote. “Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon.”

Jenner and Scott have not clarified their relationship status as of press time.

