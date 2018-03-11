Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Escorted out of Restaurant by Police

The saga between Tori Spelling, husband Dean McDermott and Los Angeles police just took another strange turn. The couple and their children were escorted out of a restaurant by law enforcement on Friday.

As Daily Mail reports, the family was eating at Black Bear Diner Friday in the Tarzana area of Los Angeles. While it seemed like business as usual when they arrived, things appeared to go off the rails inside.

One photo from inside the diner shows the couple possibly arguing as a police officer looks on. McDermott can also be seen talking with officers as he was on the phone.

From there, the couple and their children were escorted out of the restaurant by police. They were walked out of the backdoor, where their parked SUV was waiting.

What the reason for the restaurant issue and the LAPD’s role in the dispute are not yet known.

The trouble for the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her actor husband began on March 1. Police were called to their family home after an incident stemming from Spelling’s alleged mental illness. Sources have said that a fight between her and McDermott triggered that 911 call.

Furthermore, police had already been called to the home the previous night. On Feb. 28, Spelling had called the cops when she thought someone was breaking into the home. In turns out, it was actually just McDermott.

“She had no idea he had walked in the door and it scared her,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She is obsessed with trying to make her relationship with Dean work despite all their issues. Her breakdown came after she and Dean had been fighting. She literally was hysterical and, sadly, the kids were home and everyone was scared… She is under far too much pressure.”

As for what exactly triggered Spelling’s issues, sources have claimed financial pressures and the challenge of raising five children is taking a toll of Spelling’s mental health and marriage.

“They are heavily in debt,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family. … [He] will start a cooking school or take up another professional hobby, then give it up.”

Spelling and McDermott have not commented on the incidents with police.

The couple have been trying to keep up appearances on social media by posting about their son Beau’s first birthday.

“Happy 1st Birthday!” Spelling wrote on Instagram “Daddy … and I [love] you SO much!”

McDermott added, “Time flies! This little dude is 1 today! Happy Birthday Beau Dean McDermott! We love you!”

