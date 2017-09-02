Tori Spelling’s Husband Dean McDermott Reportedly Faces Jail Time Again

Tori Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott might be in some hot water after reports surfaced of the 50-year-old actor failing to pay child support.

Sources tell Page Six after narrowly avoiding criminal contempt of court for not keeping up with child-support payments to ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, McDermott is facing new trouble that could result in serving jail time.

According to sources at the New York Post publication, McDermott has missed multiple payments on the $1,500-a-month agreement between him and ex-wife, Mary Joe Eustace, who settled on letting him make smaller payments this past March due to having “fallen on hard times.”

However, the turn of events proves McDermott’s money troubles have not been resolved. Eustace is hoping to take him back to court now, but this time looking for him to “stay in the slammer.”

McDermott and his wife, Tori Spelling have suffered a series of financial struggles over the years. In 2016, they were hit with lawsuits and liens for credit-card debts, bank loans and overdue taxes well into the six figures.

The source goes on to tell Page Six that it’s not like any of this came out of “left field.”

“It was late because Dean was paying their son Jack’s first-month rent, security deposit and several other college expenses, which Mary Jo would not contribute to,” the source said of the most recent missed payment.

This past Friday, the source alleges a payment had been made, but that Eustace was “furious” as she was well-aware McDermott and Spelling took their children on a lavish vacation to the Four Seasons in Punta Mita, Mexico, knowingly skipping several payments.

Photo credit: Twitter / @scottia