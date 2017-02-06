Tom Brady’s Family Is the Picture of Love and Joy Celebrating 2017 Super Bowl Win

(Photo: Getty / Kevin C. Cox)

The New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl Sunday night in a stunning comeback defeat over the Atlanta Falcons, and the team’s star player, quarterback Tom Brady, had plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his three kids were all on hand to commemorate the massive victory, rushing onto the field after the game to congratulate Brady in the sweetest way. The NFL star shared a hug and kiss with his wife while holding onto their 4-year-old daughter, Vivian, while the couple’s 7-year-old son, Benjamin, and Brady’s son from a prior relationship, 9-year-old John, celebrated their dad’s victory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

All three kids sported Brady jerseys, and were previously seen cheering on their dad in the stands. Bundchen was also spotted by cameras after the Patriots secured their win, with the Brazilian supermodel overwhelmed by excitement as she captured the game-winning moment in a selfie video.

During Brady’s postgame speech, he made sure to thank his family for their support, as well as his mom, Galynn Brady, who has been battling an undisclosed illness. Brady had previously dedicated the game to his mom in an interview.

“They’re all happy so it’s nice to have everybody here and it’s going to be a great celebration tonight,” the quarterback said onstage.

“Thank you to all our fans. Everyone back in Boston and New England, we love you,” he added. “You’ve been with us all year. We’re bringing this sucker home!”

This win marks Brady’s fifth Super Bowl win, the most of any quarterback in NFL history.

If you cannot get enough of all things Tom and Gisele, be sure to check out Bündchen’s shoppable Womanista Approved picks of everything from her go-to lip balm to the curling wand she uses to get those incredible waves.

A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen FC ® (@giselebundchenfc) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:37am PST

A photo posted by Cá Ferrante (@carolferrante) on Feb 6, 2017 at 3:20am PST

Related:

New England Patriots Win Super Bowl 51

Best Memes of Super Bowl LI

Lady Gaga Does Not Disappoint During Her Super Bowl LI Halftime Show