‘Today’ Co-Host Files for Divorce After 12 Years of Marriage

Dylan Dreyer has officially filed for divorce from her husband of more than 12 years.

The TODAY show co-anchor, who announced in July that she had separated from husband Brian Fichera, has filed to end her marriage, PEOPLE reported on Tuesday.

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Dreyer, 44, previously revealed on Instagram in July that she and Fichera, 39, had already been separated for “a few months.”

Dylan Dreyer on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 on ‘today’ (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between,” Dreyer wrote on social media at the time. “I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

Dreyer and Fichera, who share sons Calvin, 9, Oliver, 6, and Russell, 4, initially met while working at NBC’s Boston affiliate station, WHDH, and they tied the knot in 2012.

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another,” Dreyer concluded. “Thank you as always for your support.”

The NBC personality spoke candidly about her separation while guest-hosting on Jenna & Friends in November, telling Jenna Bush Hager that it was “freeing” for both her and Fichera to end the romantic part of their relationship and enter into a co-parenting partnership.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera visit SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

“Everybody has their reasons for what leads to a separation or divorce. That’s another story with a lot of wine and that’s a whole different thing, but either way we’ve gotten to this place,” she explained at the time. “And there’s something freeing, I think, for Brian and I, where — whatever reasons, whatever broke in a marriage — you could either fix it if you can and ideally you would, and you try, and you try to fix things. Or you accept that it’s broken and you take this new step forward.”

As she and her husband “couldn’t fix” what was wrong with their marriage, Dreyer said they’ve “reframed” their relationship in a totally new way. “We are no longer husband and wife, and all those things that were broken, I don’t hold them against you because we’ve accepted they’re broken,” she said. “That’s why we’re separated. So now let’s move forward as friends.”

She continued, “And I’m not mad at those other things that I was getting mad at before because, just like a friend, you give them a little more grace when you’re not married to it. And I can be a better friend than a wife.”