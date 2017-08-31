‘Timeless’ Star Matt Lanter and Wife Expecting First Child

NBC star Matt Lanter and his wife, Angela took to social media to share the news that they are expecting their first child.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the Timeless star and his lifestyle blogger wife, announced to fans and followers that they had "huge news" to share.

"We have a Jedi joining the family in 2018!" Lanter wrote. "We sense The Force is strong with this one," the 34-year-old, who played Anakin Skywalker in animated Star Wars films and TV shows, captioned alongside a photo of himself with Angela and a sonogram of their soon-to-be baby.

"[And] we're documenting the whole thing week by week in our new podcast, Hello Bump. It's live now!"

Lanter went on to share a link to the new podcast series that chronicles their journey to parenthood, one week at a time and looking through the good, the bad and the embarrassing.

Angela, the voice behind Hello, Gorgeous, a women's lifestyle blog, also took to Instagram to share a sweet image of her and Lanter, writing, "Excited doesn't begin to explain how [Matt] and I feel right now!"

"Our hearts are bursting with joy because Baby Lanter is on the way!" she wrote on Instagram.

In her blog entry, "We're pregnant…Baby Lanter on the way!" Angela writes that they are in their fourth month, but the first trimester was a little rough.

"I was sick before I even found out that I was pregnant!" she shared. "Every single symptom I've had has served as a reminder of the miracle God has given us. I'm now four months along and started feeling the baby move for the first time just a couple days ago. Hearing the heartbeat for the first time, seeing our first ultrasound and feeling the first movements have all been moments that we'll never forget!"

