Tim McGraw Throws Back to a Big Hit Song With a Touching Photo

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one of those celebrity couples that really give us relationship goals.

McGraw recently posted a photo on Instagram of the two dancing around their home, looking happy as ever. It was simply captioned, “Dancing in the dark.”

Back in 1997, the couple released a song titled “It’s Your Love” that starts off with that exact phrase. This song, which speaks volumes about love, came out shortly after the two got married in 1996. During the music video, Hill not only looks gorgeous, but she is also visibly pregnant with the couple’s first child. Check out the music video below.

So, not only does the song hold a lot of memories for the pair, but it’s clearly still a big part of their lives.