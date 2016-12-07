Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Family Pays off $5,000 Worth of Layaway Bills at Walmart

(Photo: Getty / John Shearer)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are feeling the Christmas spirit!

The country couple gave shoppers at a Florida Walmart a treat day when McGraw’s mother, Betty Trimble, paid off $5,000 of layaway bills at the store, WJAX reports. The cards that held the paid layaway receipts were signed “Merry Christmas, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Family.”

Trimble, who lives near the Macclenny, Fla., Walmart, paid off outstanding layaway purchases, also handing out cards with cash inside, Taste of Country reports.

One shopper, Deborah Jackson said Trimble told people she was playing Secret Santa and was excited to pay the layaway balances.

Shopper Jessica Lumpkin added that she didn’t have anything on layaway, but Trimble gave a card with $30 in it and told her to buy something for her daughter, a request she was happy to follow.

Neither McGraw nor Hill have commented on the generous gift.