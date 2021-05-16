T.I. and Tiny's Accuser Makes Startling Claim Involving Nelly

✖

One of the women accusing rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris of sexual assault and human trafficking has now implicated singer Nelly in the case as well. According to a report by Bossip, a party identified only as "Jane Doe 4" said that the couple "forced" her to have sex with Nelly, no top of the other allegations. The woman is apparently taking legal action over the charges.

"Jane Doe 4" said that she was approached by Tiny to become an assistant for her and T.I. in 2005, but things got out of hand quickly. She claims that she was never paid for the work she did for the family, and before long she was being forcibly drugged and sexually assaulted — similar to the allegations made by other women. Jane Doe 4 said that she was forced to have sex with Nelly in 2014. She also claimed that she was forced to have sex with other women often, and forced to take extreme doses of ecstasy.

Nelly has faced his own sexual assault allegations outside of the growing scandal around T.I. and Tiny. He settled a sexual assault case out of court in September of 2018 at the height of the Me Too movement. However, the allegations against T.I. and his wife are more systemic.

Over two dozen women and at least one man have now shared their stories of being forcibly drugged, trafficked and sexually assaulted by T.I., Tiny and their friends on multiple occasions. Some of the cases that are within the statute of limitations are going to court, but the couple has maintained their innocence throughout the entire ordeal.

"The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly," they said in a public statement last month. "By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations."

Regardless of the denials, the family's reality show T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle has been suspended indefinitely. According to a report by Deadline, the VH1 series was in the middle of shooting its fourth season. An MTV Entertainment spokesperson told the outlet: "We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials. Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information."