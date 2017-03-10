Thomas Rhett Talks Preparing for Two Babies, Reveals His Love for ‘This Is Us’

Singer Thomas Rhett‘s wife, Lauren Akins, is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, and the pair is also planning on adopting a second baby from Africa this year as well, so it’s safe to say things are about to get pretty hectic!

MORE: Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Debut Baby Bump at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Videos by PopCulture.com

At a party to celebrate his latest No. 1 singles, “Star of the Show” and “T-Shirt,” Rhett revealed to Taste of Country that he has to stay pretty tight-lipped when it comes to the adoption process, but that the experienceis an “emotional roller coaster.”

Rhett shared that while he isn’t sure when his new baby will arrive from Africa, his wife is due to give birth sometime in August. To prepare, the singer has been busy baby-proofing his tour bus and took out an entire set of bunks and is putting in a crib.

“It’s pretty nuts,” he said, adding that while Akins isn’t feeling as sick as she was previously, a giant snuggle pillow has “completely replaced me.”

The singer shared that he and Akins are planning to give their babies family names, and while they don’t have anything picked out yet, he’s feeling confident.

“I think it’s going to come to us,” he said.

As he begins his journey into fatherhood, Rhett shared that preparing for multiple arrivals reminds him of the hit NBC drama This Is Us, with the singer revealing he’s a huge fan of the show.

“I feel like This Is Us, I cry every episode,” he admitted

All in all, the couple is ecstatic to welcome their two new arrivals.

“I was like, ‘You are kidding me, how in the world are we about to have two kids in less than a year?’” Rhett said. “But just honestly, I was just overjoyed. I always wanted twins and this is about as close as it gets.”

Related:

One Country Star Knew Thomas Rhett’s Big Baby News Before He Did

Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Reveal Sex of Upcoming Baby

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Ring in the New Year With a Sweet Kiss