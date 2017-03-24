Watch: Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Share Adorable Baby Update

Update on baby Akins on the way to Knoxville for the show tonight!! GO VOLS 🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊 (this may or may not be Lauren writing the caption for TR because he’s driving…but he’s definitely excited to be back on Good Ole Rocky Top tonight) A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are currently expecting their first child together, and it’s clear the pair can’t wait to be parents.

In a new video posted to Rhett’s Instagram account Thursday, the pair were in the car on their way to Rhett’s show in Knoxville and turned the camera on to give fans an update on Akins’ pregnancy.

The couple revealed that they had just come from Akins’ 20-week check-up, and confirmed that they are, indeed, having a girl.

“Even though y’all knew that, you just never know,” Rhett said.

“We are 100 percent positive,” Akins adds. “We’ve seen everything.”

“Mark your calendars,” she adds before Rhett interjects, “That’d be weird.”

Along with their baby girl, the couple is also planning on adopting a baby from Africa, and Rhett previously told Taste of Country that preparing for two babies at once is “pretty nuts.”

“I was like, ‘You are kidding me, how in the world are we about to have two kids in less than a year?’” he added. “But just honestly, I was just overjoyed. I always wanted twins and this is about as close as it gets.”

