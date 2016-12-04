‘The Walking Dead”s Steven Yeun Got Married This Weekend

While it may be a dark time for Glenn Rhee, actor Steven Yeun just had a day to remember. On Saturday, December 3, the former Walking Dead star married his longtime girlfriend, Joana Pak.

The couple’s ceremony took place on Saturday night in Los Angeles, and they were surrounded by many of their family members and friends. The locale of the Paramour Estate made for an incredibly romantic evening, and the guests could only comment on how beautiful everything was.

Pak’s sister shared a picture of the couple just after the ceremony, and Yeun looks as happy as he’s ever been.

Many of The Walking Dead stars who were close to Steven were in attendance. According to multiple Instagram posts, actors Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Sarah Wayne Callies, Chandler Riggs, Alanna Masterson, and Emma Bell all showed up for the ceremony. These are just the actors who were mentioned on social media, so there’s a chance that more could have made the wedding.

Sarah Wayne Callies, who played Andrew Lincoln’s wife Lori on the show, posed with the actor’s real wife at the wedding. Both looked to be having a great time, and it’s always great to see former stars still enjoying spending time with current ones.

wedding ready…. A photo posted by Sarah Wayne Callies (@sarahwaynecallies) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:50pm PST

Glenn may not be marrying Maggie in real life, but Steven Yeun has found the love of his life. Congratulations to the newly married couple!

This article was originally published on comicbook.com.