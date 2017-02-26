‘The Voice’ Alumni Caroline Glaser and Colton Swon Are Engaged

She said YES! I get to marry my best friend y’all! I’ve been dreaming her up my whole life and she’s so much more than what my simple mind could come up with.Thank you Lord for this amazing girl and these two amazing families. Forever ain’t long enough. A post shared by Colton Swon (@colton.swon) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Call it a match made in musical heaven for these two songbirds.

According to The Tennessean, the two stars of The Voice‘s fourth season, Colton Swon and Caroline Glaser got engaged on Feb. 25, after a unique proposal.

The Nashville newspaper states that Swon assembled the couple’s most memorable moments into a movie trailer, which he then arranged to have a local theater run between its usual trailers for upcoming movies. He invited both his and Glaser’s families to accompany them to the movies that evening, and surprised his bride-to-be with a special clip and a proposal that had him on one knee.

Afterward, the pair shared the news with fans via Instagram, captioning, “She said YES! I get to marry my best friend y’all! I’ve been dreaming her up my whole life and she’s so much more than what my simple mind could come up with. Thank you Lord for this amazing girl and these two amazing families. Forever ain’t long enough.”

Though the two met on The Voice, Glaser is an indie rock singer-songwriter, while Swon is one half of the Oklahoma country band, the Swon Brothers.

In an interview with Taste of Country Nights in 2016, Swon said his song “Nobody” from the EP, Timeless made him think of Glaser.

“A lot of people are gravitating towards that song. It’s more soulful. It’s got this weird intro to it — it’s just quirky. I think a lot of people like it because it’s for those people that love love. That one person that gets you like nobody gets you,” he explained.

The Swon Brothers recently released a new single titled “Don’t Call Me,” and are set to release a new EP titled Pretty Cool Scars in March.

