Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform 'Happy Anywhere' on 'The Voice' Finale

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani turned The Voice into one of their map dot locations on Monday night, performing their latest duet, "Happy Anywhere," during the show's finale. The pair performed against an all-white backdrop on the show's stage, a number of white lamps and a white couch set up as props.

Shelton played the guitar as he stood in front of a microphone on a white stand and Stefani matched the set in a black and white checked jacket, black tights and tall white boots, her nails done in a coordinating black and white check pattern. Shelton has two contestants in this year's The Voice finale — Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger — while Stefani is searching for her first win with contestant Carter Rubin.

"this week...we’re competitors," Stefani captioned a recent Instagram photo with Shelton. "can’t believe we’re already at the finale week of #TheVoice! It’s #TeamGwen for me, sorry @blakeshelton. GO @carterjrubin !!"

"Happy Anywhere" was released in July and topped the charts this month, giving the duo their second joint country No. 1. The achievement marked Stefani's second country No. 1 — and Shelton's 28th — after their previous duet "Nobody But You."

"I don’t know how the hell this keeps happening, but I couldn’t be more grateful that it does," Shelton said in a statement. "Thank you to the songwriters, the music makers, the fans… thank you to my team and to country radio… and, of course, thank you to the incredible Gwen Stefani. Wishing everyone health and safety. We hope that y’all can be ‘Happy Anywhere’ this holiday season."

Also this month, Stefani released her new single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," which she performed for the first time on The Voice last week. "I think I have like 20 songs now and they were written really fast and I just started thinking about if I did music, I want to go back to the start," Stefani recently said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "My kids are starting to define who they are by the music they love … so I started thinking a lot about the reggae music and the ska music and how I started and going back to the basics so this song is kind of I reintroduced myself. Like, I’m still the same person but yet evolved, but I still love all the same things so this song is sort of about that."