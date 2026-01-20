‘The Voice’ Alum Gets Engaged Just Months After Finalizing Divorce

Divorce is hard on anyone who has ever gone through it, but love can always come again. The Voice alum Jay Allen has announced he’s getting married again months after his divorce from Kylie Morgan was finalized.

Their divorce was finalized in May 2025, after just two years of marriage. The singer shared an Instagram Reel that captured his proposal to fiancée Renée Lynn in front of their Christmas tree over the 2025 holiday season.

In the video, while in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, Allen gives Lynn a final gift to unwrap. “I don’t know what’s going on,” Lynn says in the clip as she takes a white sweatshirt that says “Future Mrs. Allen” out of the box. “Wait what? Oh my God. Oh my God.” While opening it, Allen gets down on one knee and says, “Renée Lynn, in front of all of your most important people that you love so much, will you marry me?”

“A Christmas we’ll always remember,” Allen captioned the video. The country singer also shared images taken during the proposal Thursday, Dec. 25 featuring Lynn showing off her custom pear-shaped cluster engagement ring. “SHE SAID YES!!!!!” Allen wrote. “Merry Christmas to my beautiful Renée. With a sober mind, I can confidently say that I’m in love with you and want a family with you. God only knows what we’ve both been through to get here. Thank you for waiting for me. My gift is you 🖤.”

He later revealed a statement about the end of his previous marriage, saying infidelity was a contributing factor. Amid followers’ questions about the timeline, he wrote to his Instagram Stories, “To set the record straight…my ex had an affair on ME, and that was why we got divorced,” he claimed. “I found out in the fall of 2024, and that it was happening behind my back, in my home. was already unhappy as she did not support my sobriety and was obviously trying to hide something, but this gave me a reason to move on.”

He recently celebrated 19 months of sobriety. In a separate statement, he says his ex ran his name through the mud while he chose privacy and peace and tried to take the high road. He says she cheated with his program director, and listed the timeline in specifics. Morgan has also moved on and shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of her and her boyfriend kissing his toddler daughter on the cheek.