‘The Talk’ Host Makes Red Carpet Debut With Athlete Beau

Ready to take their relationship to the next level, The Talk host Amanda Kloots and retired tennis pro Justin Gimelstob make their red carpet debut.

According to People, the couple made their first public appearance at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening event on Apr. 28. Kloots told the media outlet that the relationship is “very new.”

“It’s been absolutely lovely,” she said about the relationship. However, the former talk show host pointed out that she and Gimelstob are still in their “courting” phase.

“I hope to never leave that stage,” Gimelstob pointed out. “I was admiring her, well before she gave me a shot.”

Gimelstob further claimed their first date was when they first saw each other at a Formula 1 race in Las Vegas. Kloots clarified that she and Gimelstob didn’t go on their first date until a year and a half later. The two had mutual friends, who notably helped facilitate the relationship.

“It kind of happened very naturally,” she said about the relationship. “Which is great.”

Gimelstob couldn’t help but praise Kloots. “She’s just an incredibly special person,” he said. “Obviously, she’s physically beautiful, but the way she handles everything. She’s so classy and has so much grace and is an amazing mother. She cares about people. She’s generous in spirit. She has a beautiful energy and is an amazing athlete.”

“He’s a wonderful man, [and] wonderful father,” Kloots pointed out. “I love how he takes care of me.”

Gimelstob was previously married to Cary Sinnott. The former couple, who divorced in 2015, share a son, Brandon, born in 2013.

Kloots was previously married to Nick Cordeo, who died from COVID-19 complications in July 2020. She and Cordeo had a son, Elvis, born in 2019.