‘The Ranch’ Star Dax Shepard and Wife Kristen Bell Pose Together in Festive Pajamas After Cheating Rumors Surface

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are continuing to shrug off cheating rumors.

On Tuesday, The Good Place actress took to Instagram to share yet another photo of herself and her The Ranch actor husband in the face of rumors that Shepard cheated on her in 2010 with Julie Andrews’ granddaughter, Kayti Edwards.

“Merry holidays from your mom and dad,” Bell captioned the photo showing herself and Shepard wearing festive pajamas.

The photo came less than a week after the Daily Mail published an interview with Edwards, who claimed she had an affair with Shepard two years after he had begun dating his wife.

According to the report, the two had initially met 2005 after on Ashton Kutcher’s show Punk’d and shared a “brief” causal relationship.

“It was just kind of we would hook up here and there,” Edwards claimed of their early relationship in the interview. “But we had a little friendship when we saw each other.”

In 2009 or 2010, however, things became more serious when they reconnected following Edwards’ exit from Hollywood. Edwards claimed that at the time, she had returned to Hollywood to house-sit for a friend and had run into Shepard at a party.

“I was house-sitting for a girlfriend of mine in Hollywood and there was this party…I saw him and we hadn’t seen each other in a few years. So it was like a very friendly, ‘Oh my gosh, I haven’t seen you in forever. Nice to see you,’” Edwards alleged, claiming Shepard “threw” her in the photo booth with him. “We went back and made love, we had sex twice and he stayed until the next morning. I didn’t know he had a girlfriend at the time, he didn’t seem to care.”

Shepard was quick to deny Edwards’ claims, pointing out an inaccuracy in the date of the photos published and citing Edwards’ history of claims she has been with other men in Hollywood, including Kid Rock, Jack Osbourne, and former Friends star Matthew Perry.

“Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9,” Shepard wrote alongside a screenshot of the Daily Mail article. “Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt.”

The allegations have not seemed to faze Shepard and Bell, who enjoyed a night out at the Los Angeles County Arboretum moonlight forest light show. Posting photos of the outing to Instagram, Shepard proclaimed his love for his wife, writing that she is “the reason to wake up every morning.”