‘The Office’ Star Angela Kinsey Is Married!

Yesterday was awesome!!! ❤️#gothitched A photo posted by Angela Kinsey (@angelakinsey) on Nov 14, 2016 at 11:18am PST

The Office star Angela Kinsey married her fiancé Joshua Snyder on Sunday afternoon in Topanga, Calif., E! News reports.

“Our wedding was more than just two people coming together, it was a family coming together,” Angela told Martha Stewart Weddings. “Josh and his sons and my daughter and I. We were so proud of our children. They each wrote something to say during the ceremony.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She continued, “They wanted us to know how much it means to them that we were becoming a family. It was truly moving. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room!”

Nearly 130 guests enjoyed the beautiful ceremony followed by a cocktail hour and family-style dinner.

“Yesterday was awesome!!!” Angela wrote on Instagram while showing off her gorgeous wedding dress. “#GotHitched.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!