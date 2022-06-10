'The Kardashians': Viewers Have Little Sympathy For Khloe Kardashian After Family Discovers Tristan Thompson's Last Cheating Scandal
The long-awaited episode highlighting Khloé Kardashian discovering that Tristan Thompson fathered a baby with another woman is here. On Ep. 9 of The Kardashians, Kim is the first to learn the news and the cameras are there to catch it all. Unable to get in touch with Khloe, she's joined on a call with sisters Kourtney and Kylie. As the world knows by now, a paternity test proved that Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while dating and living with Khloé. The couple split afterward, and Thompson publicly apologized. It marked his third public cheating scandal in the five years of their on-again-off-again relationship.
"This whole declaration is in this thing," Kim, 41, told her momager Kris, 66. "It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?' Khloé doesn't even f---ing know." Khloe threw Thompson a lavish 30th birthday party last year. As it turns out, Thompson and Nichols hooked up in another city after the party.
Their conversation was then interrupted by Kylie Jenner. "You're lying," the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder told Kim. "No, I'm not f---ing lying. I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her," Kim responded. "Is Tristan like, the worst person on the planet?" Kylie asked.
"He's saying that he slept with her!" Kim exclaimed, before merging the call with Kourtney. "He's asking for a paternity test and admitting he had sex with her. Khloé threw him his 30th birthday party. He went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl."
"It's just insane in general," Kylie added. "This is a never-ending swirl." The episode ends with Khloe finally returning Kim's phone call and checking the slew of messages she sent. In a Tweet, Khloe revealed that watching things unfold on television is "uncomfortable." But the Good American founder is thankful to have her family.
While the sisters were prepared to be a source of emotional support for Khloé, many viewers are not. Social media users feel Khloe is equally to blame for continuing to be romantically tied to Thompson despite his multiple cheating scandals.
He plays more than a sporting game
I dont even know what team Tristan Thompson plays for. All i know is he's a freakishly tall harlot and plays both basketball ... and Khloe.— Jayne ✨ (@ForeverTahj) June 10, 2022
According to some viewers, basketball isn't the only game that Thompson played. Kardashian was an opponent as well.prevnext
Actions speak louder than words
it’s wild viewing khloe talk to kris about how much tristan tells her he wants to get married but has to make sure he gains her trust first right before a snippet of them finding out he’s fucking some random lol men r special— medina (@medinabay) June 10, 2022
Kardashian revealed to Kris that she was aware that Thompson wanted to marry her, but she didn't feel they were ready for that type of commitment. She did however want to expand their family and was preparing for Thompson to move in after his basketball season ended.prevnext
Khloe is also to blame
lol women mad at Tristan. instead of getting on Khloe for dealing with the shit every time.— 🤫 (@9dimerbhris_) June 10, 2022
Kardashian gave Thompson several chances. The way that many viewers see it, she knew what the potential outcome could be.prevnext
We are tired of hearing about it
i get so frustrated listening to khloe talk about tristan— edonnya (@edonnyaalvarez) June 10, 2022
Thompson and Kardashian's relationship was exhausting for many. Considering his history, his last cheating scandal was not a surprise to many.prevnext
She needs to get even
Thinking about how Tristan Thompson has publicly humiliated Khloe Kardashian multiple times. And the most she ever did back to him was pour water on his clothes. Like how lame— Em🌟 (@ejemell) June 7, 2022
Kardashian has continued to defend Thompson against the backlash, alleging that despite his cheating, he's an amazing man. She also noted that upon learning of his first cheating scandal, she threw water on his clothes. Viewers don't believe her reaction was enough.prevnext
Tristan isn't the only bad guy
Khloe Kardashian is not the victim of betrayal by Tristan Thompson. He cheated on and left his pregnant girlfriend for you. He showed you who he was and you didn't believe him. Why are you surprised when everyone knew he was trash?— Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) June 9, 2022
Thompson and Kardashian's relationship seemingly started off rocky. He reportedly left his pregnant girlfriend to begin a relationship with Kardashian.prev