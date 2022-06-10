'The Kardashians': Viewers Have Little Sympathy For Khloe Kardashian After Family Discovers Tristan Thompson's Last Cheating Scandal

The long-awaited episode highlighting Khloé Kardashian discovering that Tristan Thompson fathered a baby with another woman is here. On Ep. 9 of The Kardashians, Kim is the first to learn the news and the cameras are there to catch it all. Unable to get in touch with Khloe, she's joined on a call with sisters Kourtney and Kylie. As the world knows by now, a paternity test proved that Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while dating and living with Khloé. The couple split afterward, and Thompson publicly apologized. It marked his third public cheating scandal in the five years of their on-again-off-again relationship.

"This whole declaration is in this thing," Kim, 41, told her momager Kris, 66. "It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?' Khloé doesn't even f---ing know." Khloe threw Thompson a lavish 30th birthday party last year. As it turns out, Thompson and Nichols hooked up in another city after the party.

Their conversation was then interrupted by Kylie Jenner. "You're lying," the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder told Kim. "No, I'm not f---ing lying. I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her," Kim responded. "Is Tristan like, the worst person on the planet?" Kylie asked.

"He's saying that he slept with her!" Kim exclaimed, before merging the call with Kourtney. "He's asking for a paternity test and admitting he had sex with her. Khloé threw him his 30th birthday party. He went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl."

"It's just insane in general," Kylie added. "This is a never-ending swirl." The episode ends with Khloe finally returning Kim's phone call and checking the slew of messages she sent. In a Tweet, Khloe revealed that watching things unfold on television is "uncomfortable." But the Good American founder is thankful to have her family.

While the sisters were prepared to be a source of emotional support for Khloé, many viewers are not. Social media users feel Khloe is equally to blame for continuing to be romantically tied to Thompson despite his multiple cheating scandals.