The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston and Wife Are Expecting Their First Baby

Jaren Johnston and Evyn Mustoe Johnston are expecting their first baby!

The Cadilliac Three’s lead singer and his wife are excited to be expecting their first little one, due in April, PEOPLE reports.

Johnston is an accomplished songwriter as well as frontman for the band, having written songs for Keith Urban, Jake Own, and Tim McGraw as well as many others.

The singer announced the happy news during a sold-out show in Nashville before singing “White Lightning” a song about the love he has for his wife.

“Evyn and I have been together for 15 years. We’ve been through so much together but nothing has ever been as exciting as expecting our first baby,” Johnston shared with much enthusiasm. “We can’t wait to meet this little bad ass in April!”

Last night was special . Thank you Nashville!

See y’all tonight Evansville!

-tc3 pic.twitter.com/r6atQBJvZ6 — The Cadillac Three (@thecadillac3) October 14, 2016

The Cadillac Three is on tour with Florida Georgia Line’s Dig Your Roots tour and jsut releasedBury Me in My Boots album in August.