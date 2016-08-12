‘The Bachelor’ Alum Renee Oteri Maynard Welcomes Baby Boy

According to ET, former Bachelor contestant, Renee Oteri Maynard just had an adorable baby boy. He arrived on Wednesday, July 10 and is named Alex Jay Maynard. But we will know him as AJ.

"He's a happy + healthy little dude, looks just like his daddy," Renee told ET about her little one.

Renee said that she got to name AJ, but it came with a price. She promised her husband, Bracy Maynard, that if she got to name the boy a non-traditional name, that she would agree to purchase a minivan.

'We all make promises to ourselves. I made one a very long time ago that I would never drive a minivan (no offense to all the minivan fans)," she said.

However, after meeting this little guy, Renee just knew that he was an AJ. So, she will soon be driving that dreaded van. This is the first time the couple hadn't set on a name before the birth. The two already have a son, Jaxon, together and Renee has a son from a previous relationship, Ben.

Renee first announced that she was pregnant back in March on Instagram. Hopefully before too long, we will start to see photos of AJ looking as cute as ever all over social media.

Congratulations to the Maynard family on their newest addition.