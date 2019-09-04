Terry Madden, Jessi Combs’ Boyfriend, Posts More Heartbreaking Photos of Them Together

Jessi Combs’ boyfriend Terry Madden posted some more heartfelt tributes to Combs this week following her death. Combs passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, while attempting to break her own land speed record in a jet car. Madden was on her support team, and was left heartbroken by her passing.

Madden is still grieving, as he revealed in his recent Instagram posts. After spending Labor Day weekend without Combs, Madden shared some of his fondest memories of her with fans. This included photo of he and Combs in mime makeup on Halloween last year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Not sure how to cope. I miss my [Jessi] so bad,” Madden wrote. “Its a constant for me to be in our favorites file on my phone looking at our pictures.. I decided this morning to start sharing the stories that go with these every morning.”

The first, Madden explained, was from “the single greatest night of my life,” which was on Halloween of last year. Madden noted that he “didn’t drink a drop,” but was on “the greatest pure happiness high ever.”

Madden even shared an anecdote from that night with fans, recalling that he and Combs had a bet to see who could go the longest without talking. What started as a play on their costumes, he explained, turned into an experience that deepened their romance.

“For 5 hours we never said a word, and we knew exactly what the other was thinking, the connection was so amazing,” he wrote.

True to his word, Madden has continued posting his tributes to Combs daily, sharing a different photo from their time together each morning. On Sunday, he posted a picture of the couple at Grand Canyon National Park, smiling through the cold at the front-facing camera.

“We were on a road trip rolling thru Albuquerque one night and I asked her how far she wanted to go she said she wanted to watch the sun rise over the Grand Canyon as she did many times as a kid,” he explained. “We pulled into the Grand Canyon 3am ish around the gate and snuck into the camping. We were in chase 5 – threw up the rooftop tent and got ready for bed.”

However, as Madden recalled, he had driven them to the wrong spot, and Combs was the first to spot it. She led him on a hike of about three-quarters of a mile by the light of her cell phone, where they found that they were in the wrong place. Undeterred, Madden said that Combs laughed over the whole ordeal.

“[Jessi Combs] was so magic at turning a mistake into a possibility!” he wrote.

So far, Madden has continued making his tribute posts every day.