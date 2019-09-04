Terry Madden, Jessi Combs’ Boyfriend, Posts More Heartbreaking Photos of Them Together

Jessi Combs’ boyfriend Terry Madden posted some more heartfelt tributes to Combs this week following her death. Combs passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, while attempting to break her own land speed record in a jet car. Madden was on her support team, and was left heartbroken by her passing.
Madden is still grieving, as he revealed in his recent Instagram posts. After spending Labor Day weekend without Combs, Madden shared some of his fondest memories of her with fans. This included photo of he and Combs in mime makeup on Halloween last year.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Not sure how to cope. I miss my [Jessi] so bad,” Madden wrote. “Its a constant for me to be in our favorites file on my phone looking at our pictures.. I decided this morning to start sharing the stories that go with these every morning.”
View this post on Instagram
Not sure how to cope. I miss my @thejessicombs so bad…. Its a constant for me to be in our favorites file on my phone looking at our pictures.. I decided this morning to start sharing the stories that go with these every morning. . This was the single greatest night of my life, we had more fun than I knew, it was possible to have. Didn’t drink a drop and on the greatest pure happiness high ever, we laughed we loved and we never said a word. . Halloween last year @semashow in Vegas. We made a bet before leaving the room on who talked first. For 5 hours we never said a word, and we knew exactly what the other was thinking, the connection was so amazing. We saw all of our friends and fans and acted out together as the perfect team as if we had rehearsed it our whole life – knowing exactly what the other was thinking to talk with people. It was that night and the next morning we laid and talked and realized how truly connected we were and how amazing it was we knew what the other was thinking at most times. . There is still a really upset cab driver out there someplace that got to see the greatest 5 min Charade of us acting out west gate hotel on the side walk because we wouldn’t talk – held character the entire night… he was pissed and we laughed until our cheeks hurt!!! . . #jessiandterry #doitforjessi #bestnightofmylife #mimes #love
The first, Madden explained, was from “the single greatest night of my life,” which was on Halloween of last year. Madden noted that he “didn’t drink a drop,” but was on “the greatest pure happiness high ever.”
Madden even shared an anecdote from that night with fans, recalling that he and Combs had a bet to see who could go the longest without talking. What started as a play on their costumes, he explained, turned into an experience that deepened their romance.
“For 5 hours we never said a word, and we knew exactly what the other was thinking, the connection was so amazing,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Remember that time….So we are on a road trip and stopped to stay at our close friends @woodfordcabin in Red River for the night. Next morning we get up run down to Taos to shop and, on the way home we stopped at an old friends. She told us there where hot springs close by (Jess loved hot springs), so we drove out of town following directions written on napkin. Found the old bridge and started hiking. It was snowing hard on the 2 – 2.5 mile hike down to the hot springs. Soon as we got there we looked up and that’s when we found it “scary cat cave”. There was this little cave with hot spring running out of it, we walked inside it’s freezing out and really nice and warm in the cave stood there in the doorway and watched the big wet flakes hit the hot springs and melt for a while. Then we turned around to explore the cave. Got 20 yards back in the cave by cell phone light and I see these 2 large cat ears slowly rise from behind a rock about 5 feet in front of me, they keep rising until i see the eyes, very large eyes. So now I’m 6 foot from a mountain lion in its cave and Jessi is between me and the door . I calmly pulled my pistol from my pocket and said babe get out of here very quietly. Jessi turns around and says loudly WHY? Again I say babe get out now. And she says WHY Loudly. Now the cat is just staring at me not moving I’m slowly stepping backwards and again I say babe get out. I get the 3rd WHY laughing and playing around. All the while thinking man if I shoot this thing with a 9mm I’m just gonna piss it off and blow out our ears in this cave. This time she gets the hint backs out. I slowly work my way to the door saying it’s ok big fellow we are leaving don’t worry, and kitty disappears back behind the rock. We got outside and she says why leave could have just talked to him, I looked at her funny, and she says, well he can’t help it if homeless probably living there to stay warm, that’s when I explained to her it was a large cat not a homeless guy and we took off running thru the snow flakes back to the truck . . #missyoubabe #doitforjessi #jessiandterry #herekittykittykitty #doitforjessi #myjessi #remeberthetime #rockingchairstories
True to his word, Madden has continued posting his tributes to Combs daily, sharing a different photo from their time together each morning. On Sunday, he posted a picture of the couple at Grand Canyon National Park, smiling through the cold at the front-facing camera.
“We were on a road trip rolling thru Albuquerque one night and I asked her how far she wanted to go she said she wanted to watch the sun rise over the Grand Canyon as she did many times as a kid,” he explained. “We pulled into the Grand Canyon 3am ish around the gate and snuck into the camping. We were in chase 5 – threw up the rooftop tent and got ready for bed.”
However, as Madden recalled, he had driven them to the wrong spot, and Combs was the first to spot it. She led him on a hike of about three-quarters of a mile by the light of her cell phone, where they found that they were in the wrong place. Undeterred, Madden said that Combs laughed over the whole ordeal.
View this post on Instagram
Remember that time Day 6 —- so first I have to explain #rememberthattime we used to always talk about our memories and #rockingchairstories that we would sit around at nursing home and say ”remember that time” and everyone would listen because we would have the best stories… Then it became a joke that right in the middle of something rad one of us would say remember that time noting that we were in middle of something epic and memorable. . . So this one “the NOT so Grand Canyon” we were on a road trip rolling thru Albuquerque one night and I asked her how far she wanted to go she said she wanted to watch the sun rise over the Grand Canyon as she did many times as a kid. We pulled into the Grand Canyon 3am ish around the gate and snuck into the camping. We were in chase 5 – threw up the rooftop tent and got ready for bed. We had laid there 3-4 minutes when she asked how far you think we are from it? I opened my maps and saw a little blue line about 3/4 mile away – I said it’s just over there… she says you sure? And Mr. confident me says yah of course see river – river equals canyon. She jumps up bails out of tent and says let’s go ? Me : now ? Her: duh lol and runs off into dark – I’m trying to throw my pants on take off after her into the trees. We walk by cell phone light 3/4 mile thru the trees to my blue line – all the while her asking if I’m sure? And me in my best military nav voice saying “babe I got this” . About this time we walk right up to the rim in the dark of the NOT SO GRAND CANYON about 2’ deep 2’ wide ditch with a small stream running thru it 😂. I’m embarrassed bad – zoom map out and realize giant blue river line opposite direction from camp and this is tiny stream… she laughed and laughed and we laid on ground and watched the stars and fell asleep on top of my jacket beside the not so Grand Canyon. We woke up just before sunrise and ran back to truck, grabbed a blanket she was freezing and on to the real Grand Canyon, watched the sunrise and hauled ass….. @thejessicombs was so magic at turning a mistake into a possibility ! . . #notsograndcanyon #grandcanyon #rememberthattime #doitforjessi #terryandjessi #myjessi #missyoubabe
“[Jessi Combs] was so magic at turning a mistake into a possibility!” he wrote.
So far, Madden has continued making his tribute posts every day.