Peek Inside ‘Teen Mom’ Dad Javi Marroquin’s New Delaware Pad

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau provided fans with a tour of their new home in Delaware on Instagram this weekend.

Marroquin and Comeau, who are expecting a new baby, moved in together last month. Comeau was previously based in Charleston, South Carolina, and Marroquin drover her up to Delaware in July. Photos from the move up showed Comeau with a big ring, sparking engagement rumors. However, the two are not engaged yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their baby will be Comeau’s first child and Marroquin’s second. He is also the father of Kailyn Lowry‘s oldest son, 4-year-old Lincoln.

Scroll on for a tour of the house Marroquin and Comeau share.

Photo credit: Instagram/Javi Marroquin

Living Room Photos

The couple met last year at a mutual friend’s wedding in Delaware, where Marroquin lives. The two started dating, but split because of the physical distance between them. Marroquin then briefly dated another Teen Mom 2 star, Briana DeJesus, before reuniting in March 2018.

Family Photos

Comeau and Marroquin, 25, announced her pregnancy in May. The couple later shared photos from a photo shoot, where Comeau held her ultrasound images around Marroquin’s shoulders.

“Blessings on top of blessings,” Marroquin wrote on Facebook in May. “Sometimes life’s biggest blessings come in the smallest packages. Baby Marroquin coming soon!”

Memories with Lincoln

Marroquin told Us Weekly he was nervous about the pregnancy at first, but has since warmed up to the idea of becoming a father again.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together. I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet,” he told Us Weekly. “Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head. We are gonna find out the gender and have a gender reveal planned with Linc.”

Giant Wall Clock

After his break-up with DeJesus, Marroquin said his decision to rekindle his relationship with Comeau was an attempt to “get over” his split.

“Me and Lauren dated last summer, but it was just bad timing and we both had a lot going on. And then we just rekindled, she texted me, and we were talking for a little bit. Then we hung out and the chemistry was still there, and now we’re together,” Marroquin said. “I’m trying to get over the ex.”

Staircase

Lowry and Marroquin split up early last year, but Lowry said as recently as last month that Marroquin still tried to get back with her regularly.

“Javi won’t ever admit it on camera, but just know that man tries to get back with me on a regular basis,” Lowry said in a Teen Mom 2 episode. “I could drop a bombshell too but I’ll wait.”

Lowry made it clear she had no interest in getting back with Marroquin.

“I don’t want to be with someone out of convenience. I don’t need anyone. I can do things myself, if you know what I mean,” she said.

Javi Works on the House

Lowry and Marroquin’s split was anything but amicable and the two continue to argue publicly. On Aug. 10, Lowry accused Marroquin of lying to her at the beginning of their relationship and she “ignored red flags” when she married him.

“Stop tweeting about me,” Marroquin wrote back in a now-deleted tweet. “Stop seeking validation. Move on please. Like we’re grown now… That’s for the birds.”

The Happy Couple

Comeau moved up to Delaware to live with Marroquin in July. At the time, Comeau shared a photo showing a big ring on Comeau’s ring finger, sparking rumors of an engagement.

However, the ring was worn on Comeau’s right hand, when engagement rings are usually work on the left.

Relaxing in Slippers

Marroquin does plan to propose eventually. He told Radar Online he will ask Comeau to marry him after their baby is born.

“Definitely in the future, I will propose. The focus is on the baby first,” Marroquin said.

The Kitchen

In an episode of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin revealed that he planned to propose to DeJesus. She told him he was moving way too fast.

“Javi, you’re moving way too quick,” DeJesus told him. “Give yourself time. If this is truly different and you’re 200 percent sure this is what you want to do, then do it correct.”

DeJesus said Marroquin never asked her to marry him, but he did show her the ring. She said she had nothing against him, and might have even said yes if “things were a little different.”

Javi’s Favorite Room

The photos of their new shared home prove that Marroquin has spared no expense when it comes to making Comeau feel comfortable. It appears to be a two story home and it includes a marble fireplace, notes InTouch Weekly.

Marroquin shared a photo of their television hanging over the living room fireplace, adding “My favorite room in the house.”