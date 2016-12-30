Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend John Connor Kennedy Arrested After a Bar Fight

Who knew he was trouble? Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Conor Kennedy was arrested after a bar fight: https://t.co/gQfYGgyFAd pic.twitter.com/hiqnEZ7EFW — E! News (@enews) December 30, 2016

John Connor Kennedy is in some hot water.

Taylor Swift‘s ex-boyfriend was arrested in Aspen after getting into a fight at a nightclub.

According to E! News, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy was arrested at 1:40 a.m. when police were sent to Bootsy Bellows for “a person refusing to leave the premises,” according to Aspen Police Department.

“While officers were on scene dealing with that situation, they witnessed a fight occurring on the street in front of the bar. Officers tried to separate the two men, who were ‘rolling around on the ground.’”

The press release also states that Kennedy “fell into a snowbank” when officers tried to break up the fight. Witnesses also state, “Kennedy threw approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party. Kennedy was charged with disorderly conduct and was issued a court summons for Feb. 22, 2017, at 9 a.m. He was released without bond.”

While Kennedy has apologized to the officer, he also faces disorderedly conduct charges and up to a year in jail.

