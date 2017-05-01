Tarek and Christina El Moussa Attend the Daytime Emmy Awards Together

Fun evening presenting at the day time Emmy awards … ⭐️and super excited to start filming a brand new season of #fliporflop ✨ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

It will certainly take more than a divorce to stop Flip or Flop‘s, Tarek and Christina El Moussa from hitting a red carpet together.

Though the two announced their split last December, the HGTV stars were arm-in-arm as they hit the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards Sunday afternoon, wearing what looked like coordinated outfits, complementing each other’s style.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Christina took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of the two. While she looked gorgeous in a cute black mini dress that included a flared skirt, sheer long sleeves and nude, pale pumps, ex Tarek sported a classic black tuxedo.

MORE: Christina and Tarek El Moussa Officially Sign on for ‘Flip or Flop’ Season 8

Despite making headlines in the past few months with their relationship troubles and most recently, news of an eighth season for their HGTV hit, the amicable exes were all smiles when they walked the red carpet.

Prior to the awards, Christina went for a “pre-Emmy” stroll, sharing an image to her Instagram complete in Emmy attire, playing with a few dogs backstage at the Pasadena Civic Center, where the awards were held.

Pre-Emmy stroll ❤️ A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

[H/T Twitter / @etnow]

Related:

Christina El Moussa Demands HGTV Pay Her $1 Million and Cut Ex Tarek for New Season of ‘Flip or Flop’

HGTV Released Huge Details on the Future of ‘Flip or Flop’

‘Flip or Flop’s’ Tarek and Christina El Moussa are Officially Divorced