Super Bowl 2019: Travis Scott Did Not Propose to Kylie Jenner During Halftime Show, and Fans Aren’t Happy

Rapper Travis Scott did not proposed to Kylie Jenner during the 2019 Super Bowl LIII halftime show, and fans are not happy about it.

Fans of the couple had speculated that this might happen, citing quotes from both stars that marriage was something they were considering.

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” Scott previously said during a conversation with Rolling Stone magazine.

However, The Super Bowl halftime show came and went, and Scott did not make the grand gesture fans thought he might, leading many to take to Twitter to air their frustration.

@trvisXX WHY DIDNT YOU PROPOSE TO KYLIE DURING THE SUPER BOWL THATW AS YOUR CHANCE — Jacque Frost (@Jack_Attack153) February 4, 2019

“Does anyone else feel ripped off that Travis Scott didn’t propose to Kylie during halftime and make the entire world angry? Because I feel ripped off,” one person tweeted.

“I was excepting Travis Scott to propose to Kylie and I’m so let down,” another person said, while someone else commented, “Travis Scott didn’t propose to Kylie Jenner at the Super Bowl, booo.”

While the couple did not get engaged at the big game, they still had a major milestone to celebrate, with their daughter Stormi’s first birthday landing on Friday, Feb. 1. Jenner marked the occasion by taking to Instagram to share a collage of photos of the toddler and posting a sweet caption.

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” Jenner wrote in the caption of the post. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours.”

“I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth,” Jenner’s post concluded.