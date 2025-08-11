‘Stranger Things’ Actor Reveals Engagement

One of Stranger Things‘ most prominent supporting players is celebrating a major milestone off-screen.

Season 4 standout Mason Dye (who plays Jason Carver) revealed to PEOPLE that he’s now engaged to his girlfriend, Carmen Joiner.

Dye popped the question to his fiancée last Valentine’s Day, but is just now going public with the news. They’re now planning a massive wedding set to occur in summer 2026 on their fifth anniversary.

“Mason and I met through a mutual friend that we’ve both known for over a decade,” Joiner told PEOPLE. “Our first date was over two of our favorite things, espresso martinis and breakfast for dinner at a restaurant in Atlanta, and we pretty much fell in love that night. We started dating over four years ago, and we’ll be getting married just after our five-year anniversary next summer!”

The actor has had several starring roles over the years, like in 2014’s Teen Wolf or 2019’s Bosch. His next major appearance will be in the upcoming fifth season of The Boys and its spinoff Vought Rising, where he will play major villain Bombsight.

Joiner said the proposal was a complete surprise.

“He proposed on Valentine’s Day at the lake in our neighborhood, it’s a spot we walk to all the time, and it’s really special to us, but Valentine’s Day felt way too obvious, so it completely went over my head,” she said.

Most importantly, Joiner is excited for the big day.

“We’re so excited to make lifelong memories there with all of our favorite people, but most of all, we just can’t wait to finally be married!,” she said.