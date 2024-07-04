Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe's Relationship Timeline, Explained

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe are one of Hollywood's long lasting couples. The two have been together since the early 90s, and have supported one another as each of their careers have had ups and downs. They've even shared the screen a few times.

Ironically, their relationship wouldn't be if not for Sterling's persistence, and ultimatum. He told Sherri Shepherd in an interview on her daytime talk show that Bathe friend-zoned him. "I had to stop talking to her for a minute because I had to let her know 'Look I don't want to be your friend. I want to be something a little bit more than that. So until you're ready....we can just hang out for a little bit.,'" he admitted.

Now, having been married nearly 20 years, he says the key to their relationship is keeping things light and silly. He says they tease each other all the time. Here's an overview of their time together.