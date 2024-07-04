Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe's Relationship Timeline, Explained
The two have been married for 18 years.
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe are one of Hollywood's long lasting couples. The two have been together since the early 90s, and have supported one another as each of their careers have had ups and downs. They've even shared the screen a few times.
Ironically, their relationship wouldn't be if not for Sterling's persistence, and ultimatum. He told Sherri Shepherd in an interview on her daytime talk show that Bathe friend-zoned him. "I had to stop talking to her for a minute because I had to let her know 'Look I don't want to be your friend. I want to be something a little bit more than that. So until you're ready....we can just hang out for a little bit.,'" he admitted.
Now, having been married nearly 20 years, he says the key to their relationship is keeping things light and silly. He says they tease each other all the time. Here's an overview of their time together.
College sweethearts
Like many lifelong love stories, the actors met when they were cast in the samee freshman-year show at Stanford University. They dated on and off throughout the early and mid-90s before splitting in 1998. "We broke up for three and a half years before we came back into each other's lives," Brown said in an appearance on The Talk.
A quick marriage
After their reunion, they knew they wanted to be together and eloped in 2006. They had a ceremony the following year.
First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby carriage
The couple became parents to a son, Andrew, in 2011. They welcomed their second son, Amaré, in 2015.
Acting together
It's only natural for their acting paths to cross. They've co-starred in episodes of Army Wives as well as Brown's hit drama, This Is Us.
A man is only good as his supportive wife
As Brown's career reached its peak during his time on This Is Us, Bathe was right by his side. He swept award season with Emmy wins and SAG Awards.
Husband returns the support
Bathe has also been booked and busy with acting roles. In 2022, she starred as a series regular in The Endgame. She talked about balancing hectic careers, marriage, and motherhood during press runs, noting communication and understanding are what it takes to survive.
