'Mike' Star Trevante Rhodes Details Biggest Challenge of Portraying Mike Tyson (Exclusive)

Mike is now streaming on Hulu and gives an inside look at the life of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Trevante Rhodes, who is known for his roles in Moonlight, Bird Box and The United States vs. Billie Holiday, plays the role of Tyson in the limited series and tackled the role without hesitation. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Rhodes revealed the biggest challenge playing Tyson.

"I guess in reference to the boxing aspect of things, getting an understanding of... Just trying to at least get an understanding of boxing," Rhodes exclusively told PopCulture. "So, I can have his perspective in that way. Because obviously, Mike understood what boxing is and the sport. So, to try and digest as much boxing as I can. It was kind of fun and tough."

Mike begins with Tyson looking back on his days as a young kid when he would always get into trouble. It then takes a look at how Tyson got into boxing, and then his rise to the top. But for those who know about Tyson's life, everything was not great for him and Mike digs deep into the legal trouble he gets into in the prime of his career, including going to prison for three years for the rape of Desiree Washington. Once Tyson was released, he returned to boxing and became champion again. He retired in 2005 and continued to stay in the headlines appearing in movies, TV shows and even competing in exhibition boxing matches.

Everyone has their opinion of Tyson since he's done a lot in and out of the ring. But is he a misunderstood individual? "I think he is by those who misunderstand the aesthetic," Rhodes said. "But, I think people who relate, understand why we love him so much." When it comes to boxing, Tyson is arguably the most recognizable name in the sport. But he was at his peak in the late 80s and early 90s, so today's generation of kids did get a chance to see Tyson in action as a champion. For Rhodes, he knew as much as he needed to know before taking on the role of Tyson.

"I just knew the bravado," Rhodes explained. "I knew the red energy that Mike Tyson represented because that's what he represented for me. And that's all I wanted to know, I guess. And, then, you get the opportunity in the movie, then, you learn a lot more."