Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ First Child Due Date Revealed

The news that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together shook fans to their core earlier this week, with several questions left unanswered — such as when is their baby due? Us Weekly reports that Turner, 23, is “due in the middle of summer,” which means she and Jonas will be parents much sooner than many fans anticipated.

Although the couple has not spoke out on the pregnancy news themselves, multiple news outlets confirmed the report first published by Just Jared on Tuesday.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source told the publication. Another said that “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Turner was most recently photographed by paparazzi in London with Jonas on Jan. 30, wearing a long beige coat over a black sweatshirt and black leggings. At the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, she wore a high-waisted black flared skirt.

The Game of Thrones alum and Jonas Brothers musician tied the knot after the May 2019 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, with Diplo live-streaming the secret nuptials as Turner walked down the aisle as Dan + Shay sang their hit “Speechless.” Jonas waited for her at the altar with Ring Pops.

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” Turner told PorterEdit later that month of Diplo’s Instagram Live footage. “I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but … marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

After their quick Vegas nuptials, Turner and Jonas wed for a second time in front of their family and friends in a larger ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, a commune in Provence, France, a few weeks later in June.

The nuptials came after the two were first linked romantically in 2016, with Jonas proposing the following year. “She said yes,” the Camp Rock star captioned an Instagram photo of their hands in October 2017. Turner shared the same photo that showed off her engagement ring, writing, “I said yes.”