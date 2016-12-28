Sofia Vergara Wishes Husband Joe Manganiello a Happy 40th Birthday

There’s no better place to celebrate a birthday than in paradise!

Joe Manganiello celebrated his 40th birthday with his wife, Sofia Vergara, in beautiful Bora Bora, ET reports.

The Modern Family actress shared a photo of her husband on a boat on Wednesday with the caption, “Feliz cumpleaños to my wonderful husband❤️❤️❤️ Te amo!! @joemanganiello.”

Many family members joined the couple on their Christmas vacation, including Sofia’s son, Manolo.

Ciao to our beautifull family @veronica_vergara @manologonzalezvergara @nickmanganiello We ❤️U. 🐢🌊🐟🎄#xmassfamilyvacation A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 27, 2016 at 9:07pm PST

The birthday boy shared a collage of photos from their amazing trip on Instagram, writing, “Māuruuru Bora Bora… so beautiful it doesn’t seem real.”

Vergara documented their entire vacation on Instagram, making sure to add a few sexy swimsuit shots.

Good morning!!🐢🐟 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 27, 2016 at 9:50am PST

Paraiso🌊🌊🐟🐢 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

Anyone else jealous they weren’t on this trip?!

