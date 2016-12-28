Sofia Vergara Wishes Husband Joe Manganiello a Happy 40th Birthday

There’s no better place to celebrate a birthday than in paradise!
Joe Manganiello celebrated his 40th birthday with his wife, Sofia Vergara, in beautiful Bora Bora, ET reports.
The Modern Family actress shared a photo of her husband on a boat on Wednesday with the caption, “Feliz cumpleaños to my wonderful husband❤️❤️❤️ Te amo!! @joemanganiello.”
Many family members joined the couple on their Christmas vacation, including Sofia’s son, Manolo.
The birthday boy shared a collage of photos from their amazing trip on Instagram, writing, “Māuruuru Bora Bora… so beautiful it doesn’t seem real.”
Vergara documented their entire vacation on Instagram, making sure to add a few sexy swimsuit shots.
Anyone else jealous they weren’t on this trip?!
