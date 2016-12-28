Celebrity Couples

Sofia Vergara Wishes Husband Joe Manganiello a Happy 40th Birthday

Feliz cumpleaños to my wonderfull husband❤️❤️❤️ Te amo!!🎉 @joemanganielloA photo […]

By

There’s no better place to celebrate a birthday than in paradise!

Joe Manganiello celebrated his 40th birthday with his wife, Sofia Vergara, in beautiful Bora Bora, ET reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Modern Family actress shared a photo of her husband on a boat on Wednesday with the caption, “Feliz cumpleaños to my wonderful husband❤️❤️❤️ Te amo!! @joemanganiello.”

Many family members joined the couple on their Christmas vacation, including Sofia’s son, Manolo.

The birthday boy shared a collage of photos from their amazing trip on Instagram, writing, “Māuruuru Bora Bora… so beautiful it doesn’t seem real.”

Māuruuru Bora Bora… so beautiful it doesn’t seem real

A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on

Vergara documented their entire vacation on Instagram, making sure to add a few sexy swimsuit shots.

Good morning!!🐢🐟

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Paraiso🌊🌊🐟🐢

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Anyone else jealous they weren’t on this trip?!

Related:

Sofia Vergara Isn’t Going to Let Her Hubby Pick Her Clothes Anymore
Sofia Vergara Pens Husband Joe Manganiello a Sweet Wedding Anniversary Message
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Traveled to Mexico for a Romantic Getaway to Celebrate Friend’s Wedding

Tagged:
,

Related Posts