Sofia Vergara Confirms Her New Romance After Undergoing Medical Procedure

Sofia Vergara is officially off the market. The Modern Family alum confirmed her new romance, the first since her divorce from Joe Manganiello. The news came as Vergara updated fans via Instagram on how she's doing since undergoing knee surgery. Her new beau is Dr. Justin Saliman. "If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" she captioned the snap of her smiling doctor boyfriend donning scrubs.

The Griselda star went public with her new relationship last October, three months after she and Manganiello split after seven years of marriage. Saliman has been married previously. He was married for 10 years to actress Bree Turner. The former couple share two children. They divorced in 2018.

Vergara opened up about her split from Manganiello in January 2024. In an interview with the Spanish-language newspaper El País, she said lifestyle differences between them contributed to their split.

Vergara told the publication that it came down to their age and their feelings about having children. She is mom to 32-year-old son Manolo with ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez, while Manganiello does not have any children of his own. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," Vergara said. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

She added, "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things." The Modern Family actress said, "When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."