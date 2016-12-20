Celebrity Couples

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Traveled to Mexico for a Romantic Getaway to Celebrate Friend’s Wedding

&#2013266081;Adios Mexico!A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Dec 19, 2016 at 3:39pm PST […]

By

¡Adios Mexico!

A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello jetted off on a romantic getaway this weekend!

The couple celebrated their close friends’ destination wedding in Mexico and shared plenty of photos from the celebration on Instagram, E! News reports. The Magic Mike: XXL star was a groomsman in the beachfront wedding and Vergara couldn’t help but snap photos of her handsome man.

Lindooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Joe shared a photo of the couple from the wedding reception captioned, “¡Adios Mexico!”

The Modern Family star looked gorgeous in a floor length black dress, while Manganiello was dressed in a grey suit. The adorable lovebirds also posed for pictures in the photo booth and enjoyed the night with friends.

Partyyyy👰🏽👰🏽👰🏽

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Vergara, 44, also shared a sexy snap of herself lounging on a pool deck in her bikini and a tunic with the caption, “Goodmorning!”

Goodmorning!🌊🌊🐟

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Seemed like the perfect pre-holiday getaway trip!

