Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Traveled to Mexico for a Romantic Getaway to Celebrate Friend’s Wedding

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello jetted off on a romantic getaway this weekend!
The couple celebrated their close friends’ destination wedding in Mexico and shared plenty of photos from the celebration on Instagram, E! News reports. The Magic Mike: XXL star was a groomsman in the beachfront wedding and Vergara couldn’t help but snap photos of her handsome man.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Joe shared a photo of the couple from the wedding reception captioned, “¡Adios Mexico!”
The Modern Family star looked gorgeous in a floor length black dress, while Manganiello was dressed in a grey suit. The adorable lovebirds also posed for pictures in the photo booth and enjoyed the night with friends.
Vergara, 44, also shared a sexy snap of herself lounging on a pool deck in her bikini and a tunic with the caption, “Goodmorning!”
Seemed like the perfect pre-holiday getaway trip!
