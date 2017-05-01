Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Had a Picture ‘Perfect’ Weekend at Home and We Are Jealous

Now my weekend is perfect!😍😍 #welcomehome #setlife 🎬 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 29, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello continue to prove they are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood.

The Modern Family actress and her handsome husband enjoyed a relaxing weekend at their Beverly Hills, California, and documented all the fun on social media. The excitement started when Vergara welcomed home the Magic Mike star after he’d been away shooting a project.

“Now my weekend is perfect!” the 44-year-old actress captioned a photo of her getting kissed by Manganiello.

The couple enjoyed their time lounging by the pool on the “perfect Sunday” in the sun and Manganiello even tried out their inflatable pool bull.

Perfect sunday😍😍 #summeressentials😂😂 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

He had a much easier time riding the floatie than his wife, who documented her failure in an epic post on Instagram last week.

“I asked him just to get on it, not to drown him!” Vergara captioned a shirtless picture of her husband on the inflatable bull.

I asked him just to get on it, not to drown him!!!!!!😂😂😂😂 #tookhimonetry😒 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 30, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

How do we get invited to a pool party at their house?!

