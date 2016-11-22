‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Expecting First Child

The Sister Wives family is getting even bigger. Maddie Brown, daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown, is expecting her first child.

The new baby will be the first Sister Wives grandbaby, Us Weekly confirms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Janelle is one of four women married to Kody. They have a total of 17 children.

Their daughter announced the news on her Instagram with a picture of husband Caleb Brush kissing her baby bump. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in June.

“So happy to announce our little addition!! 💙,” she wrote.

As for how the grandbabies will keep track of their four grandmothers, Maddie has a plan.

“We think it would be super cute to have different names for all the grandmas, like Oma, Grams or Babicka,” Maddie told People while discussing her pregnancy. “‘Grandma’ said differently or in different languages. Ultimately they get to choose what they are called, but my dad [Kody] will probably be Grandpa.”

The baby is due in May.