Singer Christina Perri Engaged to Boyfriend Paul Costabile

Congratulations are in order for Christina Perri!
The “Jar of Hearts” singer took to Instagram Wednesday night to reveal that she is engaged to boyfriend Paul Costabile, sharing a snap of her hand rocking a brand-new ring.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“Paul asked me to marry him tonight & I said yes!” Perri captioned the photo.
MORE: Eliza Dushku Engaged to Boyfriend Peter Palandjian
Perri’s new V-shaped engagement ring is a simple and stunning addition and looks perfect next to the tiny tattoos she sports on her hand.
Costabile shared his own Instagram snap of the couple after the proposal, writing, “I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!!!”
Photo Credit: Instagram / @christinaperri
Related:
‘The View’ Co-Host Jedediah Bila Announces Her Engagement
‘Arrow’ Star Katie Cassidy Engaged to Matthew Rodgers
Chicago Cubs First Basemen Anthony Rizzo Announces His Engagement