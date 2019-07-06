Sharon Osbourne Posts Joyous Anniversary Photo With Husband Ozzy After His Recent Health Scares

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy are celebrating 37 years of marriage, and The Talk co-host marked the occasion on social media with a recent photo. While it’s unclear exactly when the photo was taken, it appears to be taken since Ozzy suffered a rash of health scares. The highly edited photo sees the couples snuggled up, with the Black Sabbath frontman wrapping his arms around his wife.

Osbourne has added a ton of Instagram stickers and gifs to the shot including ones that say “too sexy,” “sexiest husband alive,” “50 shades of cray,” “nuts 4 nuts,” “party hard” and “Mr. and Mrs.”

The photo has been liked more than 134,000 times and has received tons of celebratory comments from well wishers.

“Sharon, you’re the queen of daytime,” one fan said. “Thank you for all the laughter. Congratulations to you and Ozzy!”

“[Oh my God] this so cute,” one fan wrote. “I love you and wish you much happiness.”

Among the cheering commenters were some notable faces, including The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba and Kathy Rhoads, the sister of Ozzy’s late friend and longtime guitarist Randy Rhoads.

“Congratulations to you both!” Inaba wrote. “Happy Anniversary!”

“Sharon And Ozzy! Happy 37th! I can honestly say that I’ve known you two from the Very beginning!” Kathy wrote. “Randy would be SO proud of you two. You have accomplished so much! God Bless you both.”

Osbourne has previously opened about how tough of a year its been for her, citing Ozzy’s health issues, which have included a staph infection and severe cases of the flu and bronchitis.

“Probably this year has been the toughest year of my life. My husband’s illness. His accident has been absolutely devastating to me, to everybody,” she said. “And it’s definitely been the most toughest ride I’ve had so far, and I hope the only tough ride. I can’t take anymore.”

