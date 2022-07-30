Shanna Moakler Domestic Disturbance Call Leads to Police Rushing to Home

Shanna Moakler and her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau are still having trouble. The couple received a visit from police on July 28, after someone called 911 to report a "domestic disturbance." The someone was reportedly Moakler's daughter. She reported to the police that her mom's boyfriend was yelling at her. Per the report, cops knocked on her San Fernando Valley home's door the door, and the couple answered wearing "skimpy clothes." The couple were then separated to give their version of events in a report. Police say they both told the same story and claimed that there was no fight or disturbance. After their review, cops noted that they looked around the house and didn't find any broken furniture or windows and that there were no visible marks on either of them. Cops believe it may have been a bad game of telephone.

Rondeau was arrested in February for allegedly becoming physical with Moakler. The couple got in a fight at their home that began after Rondeau accused Moakler of cheating. Moakler left and returned the following morning and things continued and escalated from there. Cops saw visible marks on Moakler's body. Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence. But Moakler has decided not to press charges against him. Still, the city attorney felt the incident was enough for them to bring charges against him.

Days after the incident, Moakler announced that she was pregnant with Rondeau's child. They've been spotted together and have been in couple's counseling.

In a statement to TMZ, Moakler told the media outlet she's disappointed in the charges. "I'm not pressing charges, I'm hoping the city attorney respects my wishes and drops everything as well," she said. "I will be supporting Matthew 100%. This has disrupted our lives enough. We have both learned from this experience we never wish to have been public and we would like to move forward in a positive and peaceful manner."

Rondeau added:, "I haven't even spoken or made a comment because I am so saddened and disgusted with the narrative the media has portrayed me as. I pray that the city of LA allows me to show them they made the right choice on dropping all charges against me. I am an admirable person, an amazing son, and a very respectable and loving partner."