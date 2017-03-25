US Senator Asks Mindy Kaling on Date via Twitter in the Sweetest Exchange

It all started with a tweet!

Mindy Kaling received the sweetest invitation for a date with New Jersey Senator Cory Booker all thanks to her character Mindy Lahiri on The Mindy Project.

Booker took to Twitter to address Mindy’s Newark diss on a recent episode of her series.

“Ouch,” he wrote next to a broken-heart emoji. “Heard Dr. Lahiri dissed Newark last night.”

Although he said he disagreed with her view, he wrote, “I still [heart] u!”

Que the flirtatious conversation!

Kaling responded, “Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it’s cool. Thanks for the [love],” she wrote with a heart emoji, adding, “It’s mutual!”

Booker took the “mutual” love as an opportunity to ask Kaling out on a date.

“You are making my day! Thanks for the clarification,” he tweeted back. “And If the [love] is really mutual… Come have dinner with me in Newark? #PleaseSayYes.”

Kaling didn’t make us wait too long for a response.

“Yes,” Kaling tweeted back shortly after, adding that she had to check the PATH train schedule, which is the Port Authority Trans-Hudson train that serves Newark, Harrison, Hoboken and Jersey City.

But, Booker had a more gentleman-like approach in mind and said he’d send a car for her.

“Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound,” he responded. “But you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door.”

Fingers crossed these two follow through with their date night plans.

Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it’s cool. Thanks for the ❤. It’s mutual! https://t.co/KW2ibviREc — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

@CoryBooker yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

🎉 😁Thank you! PATH train is awesome when you are Jersey bound. But you are @Lyft worthy! I will send one to you for the door to door. https://t.co/hTHqqyXLZn — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 23, 2017

