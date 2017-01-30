Selena Gomez Makes Things Instagram Official With The Weeknd

In today’s modern age, no relationship is official until it’s Instagram official.

The two singers have been spotted getting cozy for weeks, but nothing was seemingly confirmed — until now.

Gomez recently took to the social media platform to share a brief glimpse of The Weeknd during the pair’s trip to Italy, with the songstress sharing a quick glimpse of the R&B singer on her Instagram story.

The black-and-white clip, which has since been deleted, offered just a brief glimpse of the singer’s face, but it’s Gomez’s caption that really did the talking. The songstress captioned the moment with a heart-eyes emoji, proving that she’s definitely into the “Starboy” singer.

Gomez also took time for some selfies with fans, and while The Weeknd didn’t appear in the snaps, E! News reports that fans confirmed the pair was traveling together.

The Weeknd later shared his own Instagram-official moment, posting a snap of a woman, who many fans believe to be Gomez, admiring the Birth of Venus, the famed Botticelli painting hanging at the Uffizi Gallery.

A source previously told E! News that the pair is taking things slow and enjoying each other’s company.

They are taking things slow and getting to know each other,” the source said. “Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and The Weeknd was just getting out of a relationship [with Bella Hadid], plus putting out his new album.”

“He really likes her. They text every day,” another source said. “They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other’s personalities.”

(Photo: Instagram / @theweeknd)

