See the Moment Karl Cook Saw Kaley Cuoco Walk Down the Aisle

Kaley Cuoco married Karl Cook in a stunning ceremony over the weekend, with the couple celebrating their love with friends, family and their beloved animals.

One of the most memorable moments of any wedding is the bride’s walk down the aisle, and Cuoco and Cook’s was no different, with The Big Bang Theory star walking toward her groom as New Zealand artist Gin Wigmore performed her song “I Will Love You.”

In a video shared by one of the couple’s guests, fans can take a look at Cook’s reaction to seeing his bride walk down the aisle, with the equestrian clapping and pointing as Cuoco and her dad made their way to the altar.

As she reached her now-husband to cheers from the guests, Cuoco gave her dad a hug, telling him, “I love you so much.” Her father then shook hands with Cook before receiving one more hug from his daughter.

Prior to walking down the aisle, Cuoco slipped into her custom Reem Acra gown in the feed room in the Rancho Santa Fe, California barn, wedding planner Lauren Tatum revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

“She snuck over to the barn at 7:45 p.m. and was shoved into the feed room, where all the food for the horses are, to put on her dress and get ready to walk down the aisle — because she walked down the aisle in the barn past all of her horses,” Tatum said. “She was standing in a room full of horse feed!”

Cuoco later shared a snap of herself in the barn, dressed in her white lace gown as she gave a horse a kiss.

“The whole [wedding] was unique and unusual, including their horseshoe altar,” Tatum added of the couple’s nuptials. “That was Karl’s ranch. The horseshoe altar was 10 feet tall by 8 feet wide. They love their animals.”

Both Cuoco and Cook are avid equestrians and met via their shared passion.

“The two things that were most important to Kaley were that everyone could feel the love between her and Karl, and their love for their animals,” Tatum shared. “That is what they cared about — the animals and each other — and that is what they wanted relayed to the guests; that those are what is most important in both of their lives forever and always.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @normancook