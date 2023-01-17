Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright, Both Newly Single, Seen Together for First Time in Years

Robin Wright and Sean Penn were surprisingly seen together at Los Angeles International Airport over the weekend. It was the first time the two exes were photographed together for years. They recently became single after their marriages to other people ended in divorce. Wright, 56, and Penn, 62, are parents to son Harper, 29, and daughter Dylan, 31.

Wright and Penn were seen carrying their bags up an escalator at LAX. It's unclear if they were traveling together. PEOPLE reached out to the actors' representatives, but they did not respond.

Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright seen together for first time in years https://t.co/65bL05VJbC pic.twitter.com/yxCPtQHYSW — Page Six (@PageSix) January 15, 2023

The two stars began dating in 1989 after Penn divorced Madonna. They dated on and off for years before they married in 1996. They divorced in 2010. Penn and Wright also made the movies State of Grace (1990), She's So Lovely (1997), and Hurlyburly (1998) together. Wright changed her last name to Wright Penn during their marriage.

Penn and Wright are both single. Penn and actress Leila George finalized their divorce in April 2022, after just over two years of marriage. Wright and Saint Laurent executive Clément Giraudet split in September 2022 after Wright filed for divorce. They were married for four years.

This was the first time Wright and Penn were seen together in public since at least May 2017, when they were seen on their way to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. A year later, Penn told Marc Maron on the WTF podcast that he had very little communication with Wright since their divorce.

"We don't not get along," Penn told Maron in March 2018. "We have very separate relationships with our kids at this point and it seems to work better that way because they are making their own decisions. As it turned out she and I did not share the same ethical views on parenting, including the continuing parenting of adult children."

At the time, Penn refused to say how their parenting views differed, but he said his relationship with Harper and Dylan was going well. "They're amazing people. They're both acting and modeling, an industry that I'm not very interested in but they seem to have fun with it," he said.

Wright told The Telegraph in 2014 that her divorce from Penn was a "devasting" end to their 20-year relationship. "Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that," the House of Cards star said in February 2014. "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."