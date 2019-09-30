Scott Disick Wants to Build Sofia Richie a Sex ‘Dungeon’

Flip it Like Disick star Scott Disick has been dating girlfriend Sofia Richie for nearly two years now, and it seems like the 36-year-old is trying to spice things up with his 21-year-old mate. In last week’s episode of his real estate reality show, Disick said that he wanted to have a “dungeon to play with.”

The two were talking about potentially buying actor Kelsey Grammer’s former estate for $17 million. Disick asked Richie what she wanted in a house. Her answers were pretty standard for someone shopping for a mansion — “a big closet, a meditation room, a sick theater.” But Disick had a different idea. He suggested how about “a dungeon to play with, like in, uh, what are those movies?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What?” Richie responded. “Fifty Shades of Grey. That’s more for you, not me.” “Those rooms were not even used,” Disick said. “Nothing crazy went down.”

“They had a whole bed that they would strap onto. He had like a thing that you would open up, go in, strap her down. He literally whipped her. He shoved things,” Richie fired back.

“Okay, how many times did you see this movie?” Disick said.

The whole thing was in good spirits, and later Disick opened up on camera about how much Richie means to him. “I think it’s hard, anywhere, to find somebody to be comfortable with. The truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something. She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.

The two have been seeming to enjoy their romance as of late. Last month, Richie took to Instagram to gush about her wonderful 21st birthday weekend, much of it thanks to Disick. He brought her an Aston Martin sports car as a gift. They then flew to Vegas on a private jet, along with Kylie Jenner. The group partied it up at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas for a party and hit up XS Nightclub for the evening.

PEOPLE reported that things are all also good between the couple and Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

Fans can check in with Disick and Richie on Flip it Like Disick on Sunday nights on E!